Tourism Minister, Vatican PM Discuss Encouraging Christian Pilgrimage To Jordan

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - During his meeting with Vatican Prime Minister Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Minister of Tourism, Makram Qaisi, discussed ways for Vatican's support to Christian pilgrimages to Jordan.Vatican recognizes the Baptism Site as the location of the baptism of Jesus Christ, as well as Mount Nebo, Makawir, Church of Our Lady of the Mountain, and Mar Elias Hill.Qaisi briefed Vatican PM on the ongoing work on Mukawir Castle site, especially after the Royal visit to it and issuance of the Royal directives to rehabilitate and restore it to be a major part of the Christian pilgrimage route ready to receive pilgrims.During his meeting with religious leaders on the sidelines of his visit to Vatican City, Qaisi discussed ways to encourage Christian pilgrimage, in conjunction with declaration of 2030 as the year of John the Baptist, which will see the world's Catholic Christians invited in a message by His Holiness Pope Francis to visit Christian pilgrimage sites in Jordan, especially Baptism Site and Makawir.According to a ministry statement Thursday, Qaisi suggested that Jordan organizes a religious cultural exhibition in the last quarter of 2024 in Vatican to acquaint visitors with importance of Christian pilgrimage and its sanctity to the five recognized sites.Qaisi noted this step comes on the occasion of Vatican's declaration of 2025 as a holy year and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Vatican.For his part, Vatican PM stressed importance of these sites, adding that the Kingdom is the only country visited by four popes in the past.