King Receives Call From UN Chief, Stresses Important Role Of UN Agencies In Gaza Humanitarian Response

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday received a call from United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and discussed the dangerous developments in Gaza and the need for an immediate ceasefire, as well as ensuring the sustainable delivery of aid.During the call, His Majesty stressed the pivotal role of United Nations agencies in the humanitarian response in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid in light of the difficult circumstances in the Strip.The King reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, stressing the need to counter these attempts and enable Gazans to return to their homes.His Majesty warned of the disastrous consequences of a regional spillover of the conflict, calling on the international community to pay attention to the dangerous escalation against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.The King stressed Jordan's rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue, or separate Gaza and the West Bank, as they must both be part of the Palestinian state.