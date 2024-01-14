Interior Minister, Palestinain Counterpart Talk Current Situation In Gaza...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Kingdom, as well as its political role expressed by His Majesty King Abdullah II, pays "remarkable" attention to the humanitarian dimension, Farrayeh pointed out.Since the beginning of the war, Farrayeh noted the Kingdom sought to bolster Jordanian field hospital operating in Gaza Strip and provide it with staff and medical supplies.The minister added that Jordan inaugurated another field hospital in the Gaza Strip to treat the injured people, launched another hospital in the West Bank, and sent relief aid of various kinds to the coastal enclave as Jordanian aid constituted about 25% of the total aid provided to Gaza by all other countries.For his part, the Palestinian minister valued Jordan's "great" positions towards Palestinian people, its continued support and assistance to the Palestinians in all fields, and its "remarkable" efforts to stop the brutal aggression against people in Gaza.The minister also noted Jordan's positions reflect the "strong and excellent" bilateral relations and unity of the two sides' political positions at all levels, pointing to the Kingdom's "high" position in all international and regional forums.During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of bilateral issues and ways to benefit from Jordan's expertise in developing the National Cyber Security Center (NCSCJO) and the Unified Emergency Response Center 911.At the end of the meeting, Farrayeh affirmed the Kingdom's keenness to provide all forms of assistance and support in various fields for Palestinian Ministry of Interior.Farrayeh voiced the Jordanian interior ministry's continued keenness to put its expertise and capabilities to serve Palestinian side through permanent joint coordination and cooperation.