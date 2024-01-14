Interior Minister, Palestinain Counterpart Talk Current Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh discussed Thursday with Palestinian counterpart, Ziad Hab Al Reeh, and his accompanying delegation, means of joint cooperation and coordination between the two countries' interior ministries.During the meeting held at the ministry's headquarters, Farrayeh noted: "This meeting comes as Jordanians feel sadness and pain over the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, which has claimed the lives of many martyrs, especially innocent women and children, as well as the increasing number of wounded Palestinians , whom we wish a speedy recovery."Additionally, Farrayeh said the systematic destruction of all aspects of life in Gaza in a tragic manner has shocked the global human conscience and dealt a blow to the global system, its values and its principles.Farrayeh affirmed that Jordan's positions under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership and his political, legal and humanitarian speeches across all regional and international platforms affirm the Kingdom's permanent commitment to halt aggression against the Palestinian territories, reject principle of displacement.The minister added that His Majesty reiterated importance to take serious steps leading to the establishment of a continuous and viable Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, noting that Jordan's efforts were one of the main drivers of world public opinion. ‏In the same context, he noted Jordanians laud with great appreciation wisdom of the Palestinian leadership in dealing with the current events and its constant endeavor.Farrayeh said this Palestinian stance aims to end aggression and establish peace in a way that guarantees preservation of lives and property, prevents continuation of killing and destruction, and preserves capabilities of the Palestinian National Authority as the nucleus of the Palestinian state.