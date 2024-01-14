Crown Prince Attends Launch Of Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Singapore, Jan. 11 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday attended the launch of the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum.Speaking at the launch, attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Crown Prince Al Hussein highlighted the forum's importance in unifying the two countries' efforts towards technological excellence.His Royal Highness stressed Jordan's keenness to become a rising force on the international tech scene, highlighting the importance of digital transformation and entrepreneurship in nurturing creativity and turning ideas into reality.The similarities between tech talents in Jordan and Singapore can be a bridge that connects the two countries and enhances cooperation in service of mutual interests, the Crown Prince said at the forum, held by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Jordan's embassy in Singapore, in cooperation with the Singapore Business Federation and SG Tech.His Royal Highness invited business people, experts, and CEOs to visit Jordan to learn more about the ICT and entrepreneurship sector, which is full of promising Jordanian talents.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh said that with more than 8,000 students graduating from IT-related programmes each year, Jordan's digital economy continues to flourish, noting that Jordanians are making an impact that is attracting businesses from around the world.He expressed the ministry's keenness to continue helping Singaporean companies find the perfect home for their business in Jordan, highlighting the Jordan Source programme, which is helping businesses capitalise on Jordan's exceptional potential as a global IT and business process outsourcing hub.The Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum saw the participation of nearly 150 representatives of tech start-ups in Singapore, in addition to six Jordanian start-ups that provide technical support to international companies in sectors like gaming, digital education, and creative industries.During the forum, key Jordanian tech companies gave briefings on their work, and participants engaged in discussions to attract international firms to Jordan by showcasing the competitiveness of the ICT sector in the Kingdom and success stories of Jordanian start-ups.The forum also featured a presentation on the Jordan Source programme, launched in 2021 during a ceremony attended attendance of the Crown Prince, to promote Jordan as an international hub for innovation and investment in ICT and communications.The forum is part of a series of Jordan Source promotional tours to attract investments and build partnerships with international companies seeking to expand into the Middle East through Jordan.On the sidelines of the forum, a memorandum of understanding between Jordan's Institute of Banking Studies and the Singapore FinTech Association was signed.Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, Jordan's Ambassador to Singapore Samer Naber, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the forum.