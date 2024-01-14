JACI, CMRES Sign Mou To Serve Industrial Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry (JACI) and Military Retired Engineers Society (CMRES) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to serve the Kingdom's industrial sector and retirees and "institutionalize" their joint relations.In a JACI statement, their head, Fathi Jaghbir, stressed importance of strengthening joint relations and cooperation to serve industrial companies, provide advisory and training services to them and network them with engineering students in graduation projects.Jaghbir noted the memo features cooperation in guiding engineering students in their graduation research projects to solve industrial problems.Under the MoU, he said awareness-raising and training workshops will be held in the industry and management fields, as well as contacting Jordanian factories to find out technical and administrative problems, and working to attract local and regional job opportunities for retired military engineers.For his part, CMRES President, Mohammad Rifai, indicated that the society will hold specialized training workshops through Euro-Jordanian Advanced Business Institute (EJABI), which is the training arm of Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) in the technical fields of the industrial sector, providing specialized consultations, and presenting technical solutions to the problems that face Jordan's industrial sector.