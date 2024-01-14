Illegal Hunter Faces 7-Month Sentence, JD16,000 Fine For Hunting Protected Wildlife

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - The Amman Magistrates Court has sentenced an individual to 7 months in prison and imposed a JD16,000 fine in a case involving the illegal hunting of rare, legally protected wild animals.The court's decision specified that the offender had unlawfully hunted nine wild animals, including mountain goats, wolves, hyenas, and hyraxes. He shared images of his hunting activities on a social networking site.In accordance with Article 2 of the system governing the classification of wild birds and animals, these species are under threat of extinction in Jordanian lands, warranting legal protection.The legislator permits hunting under restricted conditions and during specified seasons, while expressly prohibiting the hunting of certain animals, particularly those on the brink of extinction.