Jordanian, Saudi Audit Bureau Heads Meet To Strengthen Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - Leaders of the Jordanian Audit Bureau (AB) and the Saudi General Court of Audit (GCA) convened in Riyadh to explore avenues for strengthening collaboration and sharing expertise.The meeting was chaired by Head of the AB Radi Hmadin and President of the GCA Hussam Alangari.As outlined in a Thursday statement by the AB, Hmadin presented an overview of the AB's future vision, its adherence to best oversight practices, and a commitment to fostering collaboration.The gathering aligns with the objectives of a memorandum of understanding inked between the two organizations in 2018. The memorandum aims to broaden cooperation in the realms of accounting, supervision, and professional practices. It underscores a mutual commitment to exchanging experiences, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the skills of personnel in both agencies.