Jordan's 2023 Real Estate Trading Hits JD6.96B

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - The real estate market in Jordan witnessed a trading volume of approximately JD6.96 billion in 2023, as reported by the Department of Land and Survey.According to the latest findings, the total revenues in the real estate sector experienced a marginal dip of 0.5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, totaling around JD257.7 million.The report highlighted a 5 percent decline in overall real estate sales throughout the Kingdom in the past year. Notably, apartment sales decreased by 6 percent, while land sales saw a 4 percent reduction compared to the figures recorded in 2022.