Jordan's 2023 Real Estate Trading Hits JD6.96B

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - The real estate market in Jordan witnessed a trading volume of approximately JD6.96 billion in 2023, as reported by the Department of Land and Survey.
According to the latest findings, the total revenues in the real estate sector experienced a marginal dip of 0.5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, totaling around JD257.7 million.
The report highlighted a 5 percent decline in overall real estate sales throughout the Kingdom in the past year. Notably, apartment sales decreased by 6 percent, while land sales saw a 4 percent reduction compared to the figures recorded in 2022.
