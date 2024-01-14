Crown Prince Visits Singapore's Institute Of Technical Education

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Singapore, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday visited the Institute of Technical Education in Singapore.Crown Prince Al Hussein toured the institute's facilities, including innovation incubators and science laboratories where students receive practical training that prepares them to meet labour market needs.The Crown Prince highlighted the need to build sustainable partnerships between the institute and technical and vocational training institutions in Jordan, commending Singapore's experience in this field.His Royal Highness said Jordan launched its national strategy for education and vocational training for 2023-2027 as part of the Economic Modernisation Vision, stressing Jordan's commitment to achieving reforms in this field.A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Institute of Technical Education and Jordan's Vocational Training Corporation, in order to offer consultancy services, training programmes for students, and training of trainers, in addition to exchanging expertise based on best practices.The institute's strategy aims to graduate dynamic generations that can adapt to future labour market needs and to build the capacities of students, according to a briefing by the institute's executive director.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, Jordan's Ambassador to Singapore Samer Naber, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain accompanied His Royal Highness on the visit.