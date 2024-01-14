Rainy Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Parts - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 12 (Petra)-- The weather is forecast to be cold and rainy throughout most of the country, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.In the north and center of the country, as well as in some limited areas of the east, there will likely be intermittent heavy rain and thunderstorms. In the southwest, some areas are predicted to see light rain showers and strong winds.Rainfall is less likely at night, with the exception of the northern areas. It is predicted that the rain would persist intermittently, with moderate southwesterly breezes and the formation of fog, particularly over the Kingdom's central and northern mountain highlands.The weather department has warned of poor visibility, as weather will be foggy, and of slippery roads and potential floods during periods of rainfall.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 7 degrees Celsuis and a low of 5 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 22 degrees during the day, sliding to 12 degrees at night.