Israeli Soldiers Assassinate 3 Palestinians In Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces on Monday evening in the northern occupied West Bank's Kitaba district, east of the city of Tulkarm.An Israeli special squad, reinforced by massive forces from the occupation army, stormed the Kitaba district, notably Al-Qaisi Mosque Street, opened fire on a vehicle parked there, surrounded a house, and assassinated three young men inside, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday evening.The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the arrival of three martyrs at Tulkarm Public Hospital: Youssef Ali Al-Khouli (22), Ahed Salman Mousa (23), and Tariq Amjad Shaheen (24).The Palestinian national and Islamic forces in Tulkarm Governorate have declared a general strike for tomorrow, Tuesday, to honor the souls of the martyrs of Tulkarm and the entire nation.