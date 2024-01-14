UN Humanitarian Coordinator In Gaza Begins Mission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The United Nations said that Sigrid Kaag began her mission on Monday as Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2720.In her new capacity, Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza, the UN said in a statement.Kaag has also received the mandate to establish a United Nations mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza through states that are not parties to the conflict, according to the UN statement.She will be in New York and Washington D.C. this week for meetings before traveling to the region, the statement concluded.