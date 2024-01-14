Bolivia Backs South Africa's Lawsuit Against Israel Before International Court Of Justice

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Bolivia declared that it would back the lawsuit brought before the International Court of Justice by South Africa against the Israeli occupation. The case concerns breaches of the Human Rights Convention as well as acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."Bolivia appreciates the historic decision made by the Republic of South Africa to file a lawsuit against the Israeli occupation before the International Court of Justice," the Bolivian Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement.Bolivia, a signatory to the Genocide Convention, is committed to peace and justice, the statement said, adding that South Africa has taken a historic step to defend the Palestinian people.The International Court of Justice will convene its first session next Thursday to evaluate the Republic of South Africa's case against the Israeli occupation for perpetrating genocide against the Palestinian people as part of its ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.Bolivia, along with South Africa, Bangladesh, the Comoros, and Djibouti, requested an investigation into Israeli occupation violations in Palestine from the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on November 17.It also declared the termination of diplomatic relations with "Israel" at the end of October, expressing its rejection and condemnation of Israel's brutal attack on Gaza.