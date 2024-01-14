Embassy Of Ireland: 5 Jordanian Students Will Participate In BTYSE In Dublin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Embassy of Ireland in Jordan said that five students from Islamic Scientific College in Amman will travel to Ireland to participate in the BT Young Scientist Technology Exhibition (BTYSE) in Dublin, as part of the top prize from Jordan Young Scientists (JoYS), which took place at Hussein Technical University in June 2023."The overall winning team from the Islamic Scientific College in Amman, secured victory with their innovative project (Artificial Nervous System), featuring a (NodeMCU) device controlling electric muscle stimulation. the project aims to trigger controlled muscle movement, exploring its potential as a remedy for paralysis resulting from spinal cord injuries," the Embassy said Monday in a statement.According to the statement, this participation by the winning team in the event in Ireland reflects the commitment by the JoYS initiative in offering international exposure for programme participants and recognition for their innovative projects as well as the opportunity to meet students from all over Ireland participating in the competition and meeting VIP guests in attendance, including representatives from the Government of Ireland.Ambassador Marianne Bolger said, "The Embassy of Ireland is honoured to be a co-sponsor of this positive and impactful initiative.""We are committed to supporting the Jordan Young Scientist initiative, including working alongside dedicated partners and sponsors to ensure its success for years to come. Our aim is to contribute to the development of an innovative future workforce and society that can effectively respond to the rapidly changing global landscape, as well as providing stimulating activities and opportunities for the students involved," Ambassador Bolger added."I would like to once again congratulate the winning team and I extend my heartfelt best wishes to Rashed Abdullah, Omar Mousa, Saleh Al-Hinti, Hashem Najdawi, and Yazan Maali in their participation in the exhibition in Ireland, an opportunity to showcase this impressive winning project," Bolger concluded.JoYS Chairman, Mohammad Tahboub, for his part, said, "We are excited to see our winning team from 2023 take their project to the global stage. The BTYSTE exhibition is a prestigious platform, reflecting the dedication and excellence of our young scientists. This experience will enrich their academic journey and inspire them to pursue greater heights in science and technology."Jordan Young Scientists (JoYS) is a ground-breaking initiative aimed at promoting and nurturing talent among youth in science and technology.JoYS is based on the BT Young Scientist Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) in Ireland, which attracts 40,000 attendees annually to its exhibition and was initiated by the Embassy of Ireland in Jordan in 2022.The initiative is supported by the Crown Prince Foundation, the Queen Rania Foundation, and the Ministry of Education.