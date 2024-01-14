9000 Israeli Soldiers Underwent Psychological Treatment Since Start Of Aggression On Gaza, Says Occupation Army

Amman, Jan.8 (Petra) -- Nine thousand soldiers have had psychological treatment since the start of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to a report released on Monday by the Israeli occupation army medical corps.A quarter of the soldiers who underwent psychological treatment did not return to fight in Gaza, according to the report

