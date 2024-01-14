Int@J: 95% Of Jordanian Families Connected To Internet

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Information and Communications Technology Companies (Int@j)Amman, January 8 (Petra) -- More than 95 per cent of Jordanian families have access to the Internet from their homes, according to official statistics from 2023.According to a statement of the Association of Information and Communications Technology Companies (Int@j), the rate of access to the Internet among Jordanians reached 90 per cent through cellular devices. Ten per cent of Jordanians do not use the Internet via mobile phones.As for mobile broadband subscriptions, the data showed that about 44 per cent of subscriptions cover third- and fourth-generation technologies, with a coverage rate of up to 99 per cent.Int@j statistics show that the average per capita mobile Internet consumption is 63 GB per month.Int@j Board of Directors Chairperson Eid Suwais said about 7,000 students graduate annually in ICT across engineering, programming, cybersecurity, data analysis and digital marketing.Suwais noted "the almost completion" of the results of the ICT sector survey in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship from 2019 to 2022.