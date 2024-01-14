Israeli Minister Says War On Gaza Enters New Phase

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, January 8 (Petra) -- Israeli Minister Yoav Galant Monday said the Israeli army has started a new phase of fighting in Gaza and a reduction in military operations.
Gallant said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the "concept of defence" for Israel changed after October 7th.
He added that Israel is fighting an "axis," not a single enemy, noting that "Iran is working to establish a military force around Israel with the aim of using it against us."
He stated that the Israeli army's goal is to deter potential enemies and parties supported by Tehran, including Hezbollah.
