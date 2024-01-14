Irbid Exports In 2023 Record 19% Decrease Compared To 2022

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, January 8 (Petra) -- The total value of certificates of origin issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry in 2023 amounted to $1.1 billion, a 19 per cent decrease compared to 2022's $1.4 billion.According to a statement issued Monday, Hassan Industrial City ranked first in governorate total exports, with a value of $1 billion and the Cyber City, with a value of $18 million. The rest of the exports were distributed among other industrial areas in Irbid.Chamber President Hani Abu Hassan said Irbid exported $71 million worth of products under the Arab States Agreement to Arab countries out of total exports to the region.Abu Hassan added that the knitting and leather industries sector maintained its leadership position in the export sectors, with exports amounting to $1.3 billion, food and food supplies with $40 million and therapeutic industries and medical supplies with $34 million.The remaining exports included cosmetic, chemical, packaging, cardboard, mining, construction, plastic, engineering, electrical, furniture and wood.Abu Hassan said Irbid's exports to the US comprised 70 per cent of the total exports, adding that the Ukraine crisis, the Israeli war on Gaza and the spike in shipping costs caused the decrease in exports.