Tourism Sector Urges Cooperation To Sustain Record Growth Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Tourism experts in Jordan have called for robust collaboration between public and private sectors to preserve the unprecedented growth achieved in the industry this year, highlighted by a significant rise in visitor numbers and tourism revenue.Statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities show that over the past 11 months, visitor numbers reached approximately 5.937 million, a 29.2% increase from the same period in 2022 and 19.6% higher than in 2019.Tourism income also saw a substantial boost, totaling around 4.894 billion dinars, marking a 30.5% increase from 2022 and 28.8% from 2019.Suhail Halsa, Chairman of the Tourism and Travel Agents Association, emphasized that 2022's figures have surpassed the 'golden year' of 2019.He underscored the need for strategic actions to maintain these gains, including public safety measures, expanding tourism programs, digital marketing initiatives, and promoting diverse tourist attractions.However, the sector faces challenges, notably the impact of regional events like the Israeli aggression on Gaza. Halsa stressed the need for immediate joint action between public, private sectors, and international bodies to navigate these challenges.He advocated for support to tourism companies affected by these events, suggesting financing solutions and assistance to develop tourism infrastructure.Hussein Hilalat, Vice President of the Jordanian Hotel Association, echoed these sentiments, calling for a comprehensive plan to attract both foreign and local investment and develop infrastructure for tourism and archaeological sites.He suggested amendments to laws and tax reductions to ease investor burdens and offset sector losses.Highlighting the impact of the war on Gaza, Hilalat proposed postponing monthly installments for hotel establishments and reducing loan interest rates.He advocated for providing support through low-interest loans, tax and fee reductions, and operating cost cuts.Nabih Riyal, from the Incoming Tourism Association, noted that although 2023 saw excellent numbers, there was a significant decline in reservations in the last quarter due to the war on Gaza, with cancellations in large proportions.He called for marketing campaigns in European markets, utilizing electronic marketing, influencers, and prominent figures to convey the safety and diversity of Jordan's tourism offerings.Riyal also suggested launching cost-effective marketing programs, reducing entry fees to tourist sites, offering hotel discounts, and decreasing flight prices to enhance Jordan's competitiveness in the regional tourism market.