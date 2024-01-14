TRC Ratifies Revised Interconnection Fee Models

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Board of Commissioners of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) has endorsed the results of a comprehensive project to overhaul interconnection models, aligning them with the long-run incremental cost (LRIC) methodology.Detailed in a statement issued Monday, the initiative focused on recalibrating the fee structures for interconnection services rendered by licensed telecommunications entities, encompassing both mobile and fixed telephony sectors.This extensive revision involved multiple phases, commencing with a granular analysis and extensive data acquisition from the operators. Subsequent stages entailed the integration of this updated dataset into the existing models, their execution, and the recalibration of interconnection fees. This process was guided by the principles of international best practices in telecom rate setting.A specialized task force, comprising members from the Commission and the consulting firm, spearheaded this complex project. This team's efforts were supplemented by ongoing consultations with the licensed telecommunication companies, ensuring a transparent and highly professional approach.These dialogues were instrumental in securing the active engagement of these entities in the project, culminating in the contemporary update of the interconnection models and the establishment of the new fee regime.The primary aim of this endeavor is the efficacious regulation of operator interactions within the sector, nurturing a competitive environment and catalyzing investment in telecommunications.Furthermore, the project aspires to augment the infrastructural capabilities of telecom providers, ensuring service delivery that adheres to the highest international standards and pricing reflective of the intrinsic service costs, while safeguarding an equitable return on investment.It is noteworthy that the Commission had previously adopted the LRIC methodology for determining interconnection fees back in 2017, following a dedicated project to construct interconnection models.The recent review and update of these models, completed in late 2022, represent a continuation of the Commission's commitment to refining the interconnection fee structure in the telecommunications industry.