Aviation Regulator Warns Against Unlicensed Aerial Activities

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission has issued a warning to "all parties engaged in aerial activities such as operating balloons, gliders, gyrocopters, and helicopters without proper licensing".The Commission has set a deadline for these entities to align their operations with the Authority's regulations, specifying the 21st of this month as the final date for compliance.

