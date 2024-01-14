Jordan Uranium Mining Company Labs Secure ISO 17025 Accreditation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordan Uranium Mining Company's laboratories have achieved the ISO 17025 accreditation, as confirmed by the company's General Manager, Mohamed Shunnaq, on Monday.This international standard is a mark of excellence for measurement and testing laboratories, indicating a high level of precision and reliability in their results.Shunnaq noted that the accreditation underscores the efficiency of the company's laboratories and their commitment to providing accurate, high-quality measurements.The Jordanian Accreditation Unit, affiliated with the Jordanian Standards and Metrology Institution, conducted thorough evaluations to verify the labs' compliance with the ISO 17025 requirements.This accreditation encompasses advanced analytical techniques, enhancing the company's capabilities in providing physical and chemical analysis services. Shunnaq emphasized that this milestone aligns with the company's vision to employ modern technology in research and development, contributing significantly to the national economy.The Jordanian Accreditation Unit, a member of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), is the exclusive authority in Jordan authorized to issue ISO 17025 certifications to laboratories.