Senior Hezbollah Military Commander Assassinated In Israeli Airstrike

Beirut, Jan 8 (Petra) -- A senior military commander of the Lebanese Hezbollah organization was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon on Monday, a Lebanese security source said.
The source told Petra's reporter in Beirut that Wissam Al Tawil, the deputy head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Unit, was killed when his four-wheel drive car was targeted in the village of Khirbet Selm.
Hezbollah said in a statement that it attacked "with proper weapons" the Ruwaisat al-Alam military site in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms in South Lebanon and inflicted direct hits.
