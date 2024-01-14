Over 12,000 Attacks By Israeli Army, Settlers Recorded In West Bank Last Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan 8 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces and settlers carried out a total of 12,161 attacks against Palestinian civilians, property and holy sites across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem last year, according to a Palestinian Authority organization.Outlining serious assaults and violations on Palestinians, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Minister Moayad Shaban, told a press conference Monday that 5,308 attacks were documented last year, a record high in a year, adding that the occupation army carried out 9,751 attacks and settlers 2,410 as well as 206 perpetrated jointly.He said attacks by far-right settlers were concentrated in the Nablus region of the northern West Bank, where a total of 842 attacks were recorded, Ramallah, 419 attacks, Hebron 376, Bethlehem 204, Salfit 165 and Tubas 137.