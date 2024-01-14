Jordan Facilitates Entry Of UN Food Program Trucks Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Monday its successful facilitation of the entry of several United Nations World Food Program (WFP) trucks into the occupied Palestinian territories, specifically destined for the Gaza Strip.A source within the PSD revealed that a convoy of 26 WFP trucks traversed Jordanian territory, commencing their journey from the Sheikh Hussein crossing and proceeding towards the Karam Abu Salem crossing, ultimately reaching the Gaza Strip.The convoy bound for the Gaza Strip comprised 17 trucks laden with essential food supplies, 3 trucks transporting canned food, a truck carrying rice, and an additional 5 trucks loaded with clothing.