Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza77 Crews, Staff Members Arrive In Gaza

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -- Crews and staff members of the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/77 have arrived on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip and are already carrying out their humanitarian and medical duties by providing support and aid to families and brothers of the Strip.Six vehicles filled with medical and therapeutic supplies joined the medical teams. The crews started making the necessary arrangements as soon as they arrived in order to perform their responsibilities and jobs as effectively and efficiently as possible.Numerous medical specialties are offered by the hospital, and they are all maintained by highly skilled, trained staff.Crews of the Jordanian field hospital, Gaza/76, returned home after concluding their duty, while the crews of Gaza/77 received their assignment.