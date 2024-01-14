JAF: 7 Smugglers Arrested Near Eastern Military Zone Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) - A joint special force comprising the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army, and security agencies raided early Tuesday the hideouts of several drug dealers and smugglers close to the Eastern Military Zone border and apprehended seven individuals who were wanted for their involvement with drug dealers and smuggling gangs.This operation was a follow-up to the findings of the investigation with the gang of 15 smugglers who were apprehended during the special operation carried out by the armed forces last Saturday, according to an official military source in JAF General Command.This operation was carried out by a special unit of the armed forces in a timely manner to save time and prevent smugglers from entering residential areas.The source confirmed that this operation is part of the ongoing efforts by JAF and security agencies and that JAF will continue to leverage all available capabilities to strike with an iron fist anyone who threatens Jordanian national security.