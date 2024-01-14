King To Hold Summit With Egyptian, Palestinian Presidents On Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to host a summit in Aqaba on Wednesday with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the dangerous developments in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank.The summit will be held within the framework of Jordan's efforts to coordinate Arab positions to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.