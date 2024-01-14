Energy Minister Participates In International Conference On Mining In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 9 (Petra) -- Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh Tuesday participated in the third international ministerial meeting of ministers on mining in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The meeting is part of the activities of the Third International Mining Conference, which started Tuesday for three days, according to a statement.Kharabsheh participated in the ministerial round table session and the meeting of Arab ministers on mineral resources in cooperation with the Arab Industrial Development Organisation for Standardisation and Mining.The "Transforming talk into reality" ministerial roundtable session saw the participation of more than 80 government representatives and 34 ministers representing countries producing and consuming the minerals most commonly used in achieving the world's trends to shift toward clean energy.Participants aim to reach a consensus on progress on four previously agreed initiatives: developing a regional framework for critical minerals, defining regional projections for mineral supplies, building capacity through centres of excellence and establishing hubs for green minerals supported by new technology.The conference deals with developments in the issues that were focused on in the discussions of the second edition of the conference, especially the mining sector in the region extending from Africa to West and Central Asia.The conference aims to lure in investments to mineral industries in the region, disseminate the most advanced digital technologies and apply the best sustainability standards.It discusses the variables and developments of the global reality today, its effects on mineral and energy supplies in the future and the reality of mining in the region and the world, the contribution of mining projects to the development of societies, a review of the developments witnessed in the past period and a discussion of the potential and opportunities of the sector in the region.