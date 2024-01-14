Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian In Northern Occupied Ramallah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, January 9 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Tuesday gunned down and killed a Palestinian near the Ein Sinya checkpoint in northern Ramallah, occupied West Bank.According to a Palestinian Health Ministry statement, the occupation forces closed the Ein Sinya checkpoint and prevented Palestinians from passing through it, as the checkpoint is considered one of the few for Palestinians to enter and leave Ramallah.Separately, the Israeli occupation forces blew up the family homes of two Palestinians they had killed in the town of Sur Baher, south of occupied Jerusalem.The Sur Baher Municipal Council stated that a large force of Israeli occupation forces stormed the town, raided the homes of the two slain brothers, and forced the residents in the neighbouring houses to leave.The Israeli forces closed the two houses on the second of last month by welding the doors and windows.