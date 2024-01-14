Prince El Hassan Participates In Dialogue Sesion On Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 9 (Petra) -- The President of the Arab Thought Forum, Prince El Hassan bin Talal, participated Tuesday in a dialogue session entitled: "A Reading of the Regional Reality and Its Future Developments: A Forward-looking Vision."The participants in the dialogue session at the Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II College of International Studies at the University of Jordan (UJ) discussed several Arab and regional issues related to migration, asylum, crises, wars and regional developments.The session was attended by Jordanian and Arab researchers, academics, politicians, jurists and economists.The Centre for Strategic Studies at UJ, in partnership with the Arab Thought Forum, organised the dialogue session.