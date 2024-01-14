Man Dies After Falling In 27-Metre Ditch In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 9 (Petra) -- Rescue teams Tuesday recovered the body of a man in his thirties who fell in a 27-metre ditch in Zarqa after a 24-hour rescue operation.The Director of the Civil Defence Department (PSD) in Zarqa, Colonel Muhammad Khreisat, said the family of the deceased had alarmed PSD, who sent an ambulance and a rescue team to try to save the victim.Khreisat added that because of the depth and narrowness of the hole, the international search and rescue team was called in immediately and reached the trapped person in the ditch using special oxygen.