JCDC, EMPHNET Discuss Strengthening Joint Health Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) - Head of the Jordanian National Centre for Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC), Dr. Adel Belbisi, on Tuesday discussed with a delegation from the Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET), ways to enhance cooperation in the field of finding funding sources to implement joint projects.According to a JCDC statement, the two sides discussed enhancing joint cooperation in the areas of readiness and preparedness to combat pandemics and communicable diseases, limit their spread, reduce their impacts and assess their effectiveness in protecting health service providers.During the meeting, the center's strategic tasks and goals were presented, as well as highlighting importance of its leadership and coordination role, which complements work of other Jordanian agencies and organizations.