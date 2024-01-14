Azerbaijan Allocates $2 Million To UNRWA In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -- The Azerbaijani government has allocated two million dollars in financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), that the amount aims to enable UNRWA to provide aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.Azerbaijan recently opened a diplomatic office in Ramallah to support UN efforts and resolutions aimed at achieving peace and strengthening joint relations.