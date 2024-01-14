MP, At Meeting With Azeri Envoy, Commends King's Rwanda Visit's Peace Message

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) - First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Abdul Rahim Maayah, highlighted the significance of His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Rwanda, underscoring its profound humanitarian and political implications.He said His Majesty's remarks during the visit conveyed the message that the world would bear a heavy toll without achieving a just peace for Palestinians based on the two-state solution.In a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Eldar Salimov on Tuesday, Maayah emphasized the importance of the speech delivered by His Majesty during his visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda's capital. King Abdullah II called for combating inhumane rhetoric fueling conflicts and emphasized the imperative to adhere to shared humanity to avoid descending into chaos.Both Maayah and Salimov underscored the necessity of supporting His Majesty's positions and efforts to halt aggression against the Palestinians. They emphasized the importance of mobilizing international efforts to establish a political horizon that ensures a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.The meeting also delved into discussions on advancing bilateral relations across various sectors, with a particular focus on parliamentary ties. Maayah and Salimov emphasized the importance of exchanging visits, coordinating efforts, and aligning positions between the Jordanian and Azerbaijani parliaments to mutually benefit both nations and their people.