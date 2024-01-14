Jordan Advances In Government AI Readiness Index

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) - Jordan ranked 55th out of 193 countries in the Government AI Readiness Index 2024, improving its position upward compared to 2022, when it ranked 63rd out of 181 nations.According to a statement released by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday, Jordan ranked 5th at the Arab level, ahead of Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, and Tunisia, according to the report prepared and published yearly by Oxford Insights.The index is based on measuring three basic pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Infrastructure, based on 39 sub-indices across 10 dimensions (vision, governance and ethics, digital capacity, adaptability, size, innovation capacity, human capital, infrastructure, data availability, and data representativeness).Thus, Jordan achieved the first goal of Jordan Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Implementation Plan (2023 and 2027), which was approved by the Council of Ministers in October 2022.The Kingdom succeeded in achieving an improvement of more than 20% in Government AI Readiness Index , which is in line with Jordan's vision to be one of the "leading and competitive" countries in the AI field by creating a "stimulating" environment to attract companies working in the AI sector and promoting investment in this field, the statement said.Jordan Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Implementation Plan (2023 and 2027) aims to build capabilities, develop Jordanian skills and expertise, stimulate scientific research in the AI field, enhance investment and entrepreneurship environment in the AI domains and apply its tools to raise efficiency of the Kingdom's public sector and priority sectors.