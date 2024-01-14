JIEC Signs Two Agreements To Build New Facilities In Al Muwaqar Industrial Estate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) - Jordan Industrial Estate Company (JIEC) on Tuesday signed two agreements to build new industrial facilities in Al Muwaqar Industrial Estate ( MIE) to meet the growing demand for investment.According to its statement, JIEC Direcctor General, Omar Jeweid, who signed the agreement, said the area of the new buildings stands at 11,000 square meters at a cost of JD2 million and comes within the company's plan to meet the investment demand.Jeweid noted that JIEC has recently begun constructing new facilities in the industrial estates in the central governorates of Salt and Madaba.To date, he announced Al Muwaqar Industrial Estate hosts 93 companies with an investment volume of about JD635 million, providing 4,698 job opportunities.In 2023, JIEC completed the second expansion project in Al Muwaqar Industrial Estate on an area of 305 dunums, announcing door for investment in the development area.Today's agreements were signed with Detailed Solutions for Contracting (DSC) and Wahib Madanat Consultant Engineers.