King: Resilience And Unity Turned Rwanda Into A Beacon Of Progress And Prosperity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II posted a tweet on the X platform on Tuesday on the occasion of His Majesty's visit to Rwanda."Grateful to my dear friend President Paul Kagame for the warm hospitality. Inspiring to witness firsthand how the Rwandan people, through resilience and unity, turned Rwanda into a beacon of progress and prosperity admired by all. Jordan is keen to advance its partnership with you," His Majesty said in the tweet.