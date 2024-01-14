GAM Council Extends Exemption For Agricultural Exports By 75%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -In its session on Tuesday, headed by Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Council renewed extension of its exemption of agricultural and horticultural goods intended for export by 75% of the fees to end of 2024.The decision, which is submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval, comes in accordance with GAM Regulation of Wholesale Markets for Horticultural Products No. (169) of 2016, aimed to support farmers and export of agricultural crops, according to a GAM statement.Additionally, the GAM council voted in favor of a 20% exemption for individuals wishing to purchase land parcels leftovers if the full amount is paid until the end of the current year.The council also approved renewal of the sponsorship agreement concluded with Jordan telecommunications operator "Zain" and recommendations of its investment committee.