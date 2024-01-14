6,000 Palestinians Arrested In Occupied West Bank In 3 Months,

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan 9 (Petra) -- Israeli forces have arrested 6,000 Palestinians in a stepped up military campaign across the occupied West Bank that started with the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs said.The "unprecednted" raids and arrests by the Israeli occupation army in the West Bank is part of the all-out aggression on the Palestinian people and the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Sterip, it said in a statement.Israeli troops today rounded up 25 people, including ex-prisoners, when they stormed into the towns of Bethlehem, Jenin, Qalkilya, Ramllah, Nablus, Tulkarem and neighbourhoods of occupied East Jerusalem.Palestinians said soldiers beat people, threaten detainees' families, vandalize and damage property during home searches, confiscate vehicles and rob people of valuables.