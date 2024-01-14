Abdallat: Jordan Gearing Up For 4Th Universal Periodic Review On Human Rights At UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) - Jordan is gearing up for the discussion of its 4th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) under the mechanisms of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, according to Khalil Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit in the Prime Minister's Office.In a meeting with representatives of Jordanian civil society organizations and coalitions that submitted testimonies to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Abdallat revealed that the essential documents for Jordan's UPR process have been finalized and published on the Commission's website. The discussion of the report is scheduled for January 25, 2024, at the Palace of Nations in Geneva.Highlighting the distinctive nature of this report, Abdallat emphasized that it coincides with the ongoing phase of strengthening political, economic, and administrative reforms initiated by His Majesty the King. These reforms, carried out under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister, involve an expanded national consultation methodology.The Human Rights Unit, he continued, was tasked with leading the consultation process with relevant institutions, conducting 14 sessions with the participation of 1,740 individuals and institutions. These sessions included representatives from civil society, national and official bodies, Parliament, youth, the media, the feminist movement, persons with disabilities, and human rights activists across all regions of the Kingdom's governorates.The fourth UPR covers the period from 2018 to 2023 and encompasses seven key axes, according to Abdallat. These axes address general issues focused on promoting equality, eliminating all forms of discrimination, and evaluating the institutional and legal framework. Additionally, the report explores themes related to civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the rights of specific categories and groups such as women, children, persons with disabilities, refugees, and the achievements and challenges facing the human rights landscape in Jordan.Abdallat expressed gratitude for the pivotal role played by Jordanian civil society institutions, acknowledging them as crucial sources of expertise in human rights protection. He highlighted their significant contribution to raising awareness, fostering a culture of human rights, and engaging in positive partnerships to advance the human rights situation in Jordan.Furthermore, Abdallat assured that consultations with civil society would persist before, during, and after the Geneva review session. He emphasized that responsibilities in implementing recommendations would be a collective effort, involving government agencies, national institutions, parliament, civil society organizations, and media institutions in Jordan.