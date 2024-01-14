21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD41 Per Gram In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -- The purchase price for 21-karat gold, which is highly sought after by local consumers, on Tuesday reached JD41 per gram at jewelry stores. Meanwhile, the selling price for the same amount of gold is JD39.30.The Jordan Jewelers Association has released its daily bulletin, revealing that the current cost of acquisition for one gram of 24-karat gold and 18-karat gold stood at JD48.20 and JD36.50, respectively.Today, the yellow metal commenced trading in the global market at a rate of $2,033 per ounce.