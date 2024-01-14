Hardline Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, Jan. 9 (Petra) -- Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers on Tuesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.In a statement, the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque to secure the settlers' incursions."The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards, and performed Talmudic rituals," it added.

