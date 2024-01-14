Cold Spells Across Kingdom On Tuesday, With Anticipated Temperature Drop

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department forecast diverse weather conditions across Jordan for the upcoming days. On Tuesday, relatively cold weather is anticipated across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer temperatures. Cloud cover is expected at higher altitudes, accompanied by moderate southwest winds occasionally intensifying.The weather pattern is set to shift on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to decrease notably. Cold conditions will prevail across the majority of areas, with slightly milder weather anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level clouds are forecast in the northern regions, accompanied by moderate southwest winds that may escalate around noon, possibly causing dust disturbances in the desert areas.A more pronounced impact is expected on Thursday as a cold and humid air mass deepens its influence over the kingdom. Temperatures will continue to drop, leading to predominantly cold and overcast skies. Intermittent rainfall, at times heavy, is forecast for the north and central regions. Limited parts of the eastern, southern, and western territories might experience brief showers.The temperatures today in different regions of Jordan indicate highs reaching 18 degrees in Amman and lows dropping to 7 degrees Celsius. The northern highlands will experience temperatures ranging from 15 degrees Celsius as the high to 6 degrees Celsius as the low, while the southern highlands will see a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 5 degrees Celsius. Lastly, the Gulf of Aqaba anticipates a high of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees Celsius.