King Bids Farewell To Egyptian, Palestinian Presidents


1/14/2024 2:09:57 AM

Aqaba, Jan. 10 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday bade farewell to Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they departed from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, after participating in a Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit on the developments in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank.

