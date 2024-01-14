King Bids Farewell To Egyptian, Palestinian Presidents

Aqaba, Jan. 10 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday bade farewell to Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they departed from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, after participating in a Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit on the developments in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.