Gov't Comms Minister Highlights Jordan's Efforts To Support Palestinians' Steadfastness Since Start Of War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin, said that Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, is resolute in its support for the Gaza ceasefire, preventing the expulsion of Gazans, and continuing to supply humanitarian and relief aid to the people of the Strip."Today's trilateral Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit in Aqaba is part of efforts to coordinate Arab stances in order to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," Mubaidin said in a meeting on Wednesday evening with directors of state media, editors-in-chief of daily newspapers, and a group of writers.Mubaideen, who is also the government spokesperson, highlighted Jordan's efforts to support its Palestinian brothers since the start of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, as the government, under royal directives, allocated JD3 million to support the UNRWA in Gaza, in addition to the cabinet decision to allocate JD45,000 tons of wheat and grains to support the people in the West Bank, as well as transporting 133 trucks dispatched by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and its partners to Gaza. Approximately 48,000 people in Gaza benefited from the JHCO and its partners relief and humanitarian aid.He continued by saying that the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) planes conducted 10 airdrops to the 2 field hospitals in the Gaza Strip Gaza 76 and the Private Field Hospital 2 in Khan Yunis as well as the airdrop on Christmas Eve. JHCO and its partners also dispatched 38 planes in total, including airdrop planes.Speaking of the Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank, Mubaideen said that the private Jordanian field hospital/2 in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, had performed, until January 7th, 5,734 surgeries; 521 patients had been admitted to the hospital; and an overall total of 33,395 patients had checked in at the hospital, while a total of 6,308 patients had checked in at the Jordanian field hospital/Gaza 76.Mubaideen further added that the King Hussein Cancer Center treated 11 cancer patients from Gaza in the previous year, and this year, the facility will serve over 300 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip.Regarding cash donations to support the steadfastness of the people in Gaza, the minister stated that the total donations for the "Telethon" organized by the JRTV in collaboration with the JHCO amounted to approximately JD11.2 million. In addition, more than JD12.5 million was raised through cash and in-kind donations at the end of an open day hosted by local radio stations for the same reason.He added that the proceeds from cash donations at the end of another open day arranged by local radio stations to help cancer patients in Gaza were approximately JD507,000.During the meeting, attendees discussed a variety of local issues, most notably Jordan's diplomatic efforts to end the war against Gaza, as well as condemning Israeli policies and practices in the West Bank.They emphasized the need of back His Majesty the King in his attempts to rally support from around the globe for a ceasefire in Gaza, stop the expulsion of Gazans and West Bank residents, and maintain aid supplies to Palestine.They underscored the importance of reinforcing the domestic front and supporting Jordan's diplomatic efforts to counter Israel's attempts to delegitimize the Palestinian cause and transfer Palestinians.They lauded the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) and security agencies for their efforts to deter smuggling gangs along the Kingdom's northern and northeastern borders.