Cabinet Issues Slew Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve Jordan Transportation Sector Strategy for the years 2024-2028.

The strategy aims to develop a blanket framework for planning the Kingdom's transport sector to reach a comprehensive and sustainable transportation system to be in line with Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and its implementation program for the years 2023-2025.

The strategy also comes to keep pace with changes and transformations, which the transportation sector has witnessed in its various types over the past years, address its challenges and enhance its efficiency level and contribution to Jordan's economic activity.

Additionally, Council of Ministers decided to approve recommendations of the settlement and conciliation committee, related to settling pending cases between 252 companies and taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.

In a related context, the Cabinet decided to approve the recommendations of the committee to resolve pending claims between taxpayers and/or violators and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to settle 7 cases bewtween taxpayers and violators.

The settlement is effective once full remaining amounts on beneficiaries are paid with any fees, taxes, or expenses, and penal fines within a 2-month period from the date of issuing this decision.

On another step, the Council of Ministers decided to form Board of Directors of Jordan News Agency (Petra), headed by Minister of Government Communications, with membership of Petra's Director General, Dr. Mohammad Mufddi Maqabeh, Awni Awad Daoud, Dr. Hani Ahmed Badri, Rana Marwan Dababneh, and a representative from Jordan Press Association (JPA), nominated by its council.