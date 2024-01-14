King Receives Palestinian President Upon Arrival In Aqaba

Aqaba, January 10 (Petra) -- January His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas upon arrival at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, to participate in the trilateral Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit.According to a royal court statement, the summit will cover the dangerous developments in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank.

