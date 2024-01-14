Crown Prince Begins Working Visit To Singapore Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 10 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II begins a working visit to Singapore on Thursday, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.During the two-day visit, Crown Prince Al Hussein is slated to meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and a number of senior officials and business leaders in Singapore.According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness will attend the launch of a joint Jordan-Singapore forum on information and communications technology, and Jordan's exhibition at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.A ministerial delegation is accompanying the Crown Prince on the visit, which will also include the signing of agreements in various fields.